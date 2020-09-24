1on1: Online panel to explore local news

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., Massanutten Regional Library will host “Local News: The Evolving Landscape of Journalism in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.” The live, online panel discussion will have local journalists explore issues surrounding covering news in this area. Michael Evans of the library discusses the free event.

For more information, click here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdU2Y5neqbJeotm4w2NxpQZclMuHDI6k7ajk7dNpjtaXEsxqw/viewform

