AP Sources: Pac-12 football to kick off in fall

In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.
In this Oct. 10, 2015, file photo, a PAC-12 logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and Oregon in Eugene, Ore. The Pac-12 university presidents and chancellors will meet Friday, Sept. 17, 2020, and be presented options for staging a fall football season, but Commissioner Larry Scott says a vote by the the CEO Group is not expected.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

