As hunting season approaches, the HRECC wants you to stay safe

By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As we get settled into fall, many are getting ready for the start of hunting season in October.

And although hunting can be a fun pastime, Chad Siever of the Harrisonburg Rockingham Emergency Communication Center says it’s important to make sure you are safe.

“It’s always something that people look forward to, and one of the last things on your mind before going out hunting is having an emergency,” Siever said.

He said that when hunting, it’s critical to know the area, wear a harness if you are in a tree stand, wear the color blaze orange, bring food, water and layers in case you get stranded, as well as pack a first aid kit.

He also mentioned the HRECC has received calls in the past, regarding health emergencies while hunting.

“If you have a medical history of diabetes, heart problems, those types of things, really think about do you have cell service, do people know where you are,” Siever said.

The HRECC says the most common trouble it faces with hunting emergencies is lack of cell service, therefore it is important to let someone know exactly where you plan to be, and even where you plan to park as this can be critical information in a rescue effort.

For more information, Siever says to check in with HRECC on social media, as well as keep up with the latest hunting regulations and laws from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

