Augusta County supervisors move forward with courthouse expansion plan

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County supervisors voted unanimously to move forward on an expansion plan for the existing courthouse in downtown Staunton.

Wednesday night, the board chose to spend an additional $446,000 on architectural services to amend the project.

Earlier this week, supervisors announced a plan to buy nine properties surrounding the 1901 courthouse. That essentially scraps a previous plan to tear down the district courts building across the street and replace it with a new courthouse.

According to Deputy County Administrator Candy Hensley, the 1901 courthouse would remain intact and the focal point, and the county would not put the courthouse in a FEMA-designated flood-way.

Hensley says the county has spent $1.2 million to date, largely on the former plan.

Former supervisor Tracy Pyles spoke during the meeting, urging the board to table its decision and get more information. He thinks the county is spending too much money on the project.

Supervisors described this new opportunity as a great deal and a good thing to work together with the city of Staunton.

