Best friends volunteer with local Meals on Wheels

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - About a year ago, Ra Shawn Johnson and Dustin Cason volunteered to deliver for the nonprofit program, Meals on Wheels. They have yet to miss a Wednesday delivery.

Cason, Johnson and Johnson’s daughter load up the car with more than 50 meals for community members in need. They then get started on delivering the meals door to door.

Ra Shawn Johnson, his daughter and Dustin Cason volunteer to deliver Meals on Wheels. (Credit WHSV)

“Just giving back to the people that came before us. Hopefully, when we get to that age someone will take care of us, look out for us and bring us some meals,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Cason have been best friends since 2008.

“We end up getting blessed more than they do. Really, you know, it helps, too, that they think we are the best good looking men out,” Cason said.

“Yeah, I mean their faces light up when we go through the door. It’s always good to just see them. We know we are doing something good by delivering the meals,” Johnson explained.

Johnson and Cason said they hope to inspire other young people their age to volunteer as well.

For more information on Meals on Wheels, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.