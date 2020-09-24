Biden has five-point lead in Virginia ahead of Trump, according to poll

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/WHSV) — According to a poll released by the Watson Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University, Joe Biden has a five-point lead in Virginia over President Trump.

The key findings state that Democrat Joe Biden leads Republican Donald Trump by five points, 48%-43%, among likely Virginia voters.

Among the most enthusiastic likely voters, Biden’s lead grows to 8 points, 51%-43%.

The Wason Center also says Biden has a 27-point advantage over Trump among women in the most enthusiastic voters and holds Trump to a draw among voters 45 and older.

Voters strongly disapprove of the direction of the country is heading, 76%-16%, with 56% disapproving of the job Donald Trump is doing as president.

Voters strongly support the proposed constitutional amendment to establish a redistricting commission, 48%-28%, with support across all demographic groups. 64% of likely Democratic voters support the amendment, and Republicans oppose it, 42%-32%.

In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Mark Warner leads Republican Daniel Gade by 13 points among likely Virginia voters, 52%-39%.

Warner’s lead drops to 11 points among the most enthusiastic likely voters, 52%-41%.

While 47% disapprove of the direction the Commonwealth is going, Governor Ralph Northam’s approval rating is steady at 53%.

The poll’s analysis states 2% of likely voters support another candidate and 7% remain undecided.

The analysis says that the results of the poll resemble the gap between Hillary Clinton and Trump in 2016.

