Blue Ridge CASA pivots to support mission

STAUNTON Va. (WVIR) - During a time when many nonprofits are hurting, one group in Staunton was able to pivot and help keep its mission alive.

This Saturday, Blue Ridge CASA is hosting its 3rd annual Firebolt 5K and Race of 100 Harrys, but this one is virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race is a part of Queen City Mischief and Magic, but it also supports Blue Ridge CASA’s mission of advocation for abused and neglected children.

According to Blue Ridge CASA Director of Operations Angela Crawford, registration was up by more than 50% this year with participants in all 50 states plus Canada.

“In a year where our other signature events have been canceled or postponed being able to actually have this event even though we’re having it virtually and actually have that income come in in a year when things are so uncertain is just really important for our organization,” Crawford stated.

She also says it’s really cool that Blue Ridge CASA’s shirts, medals, and message will be nationwide.

Event details are available on the Blue Ridge CASA Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.