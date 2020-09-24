Bull Run District announces 2021 spring football schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bull Run District has released its high school football schedule for the 2021 spring season. East Rockingham, Luray, Page County, Strasburg, and Stonewall Jackson are WHSV-area teams that currently compete in the BRD. The season will feature seven teams competing in district play. Rappahannock County will not compete during the spring 2021 season.

Bull Run District 2021 Spring Football Schedule

Monday, February 22

7 p.m. - Luray at Madison County

7 p.m. - Page County at Strasburg

7 p.m. - Clarke County at East Rockingham

Saturday, February 27

7 p.m. - Page County at Luray

7 p.m. - Madison County at Clarke County

7 p.m. - East Rockingham at Stonewall Jackson

Friday, March 5

7 p.m. - Strasburg at East Rockingham

7 p.m. - Stonewall Jackson at Madison County

7 p.m. - Luray at Clarke County

Friday, March 12

7 p.m. - East Rockingham at Page County

7 p.m. - Madison County at Strasburg

7 p.m. - Clarke County at Stonewall Jackson

Friday, March 19

7 p.m. - Strasburg at Clarke County

7 p.m. - Stonewall Jackson at Luray

7 p.m. - Madison County at Page County

Friday, March 26

7 p.m. - Stonewall Jackson at Strasburg

7 p.m. - Clarke County at Page County

7 p.m. - Luray at East Rockingham

Thursday, April 1

7 p.m. - Page County at Stonewall Jackson

7 p.m. - East Rockingham at Madison County

7 p.m. - Strasburg at Luray

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.