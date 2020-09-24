Advertisement

Charlotte Harris Historical Marker to be unveiled at ceremony Saturday

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project Committee is hosting the unveiling and dedication of a historic marker on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

The marker will honor the memory of Charlotte Harris, a local resident and the only African-American woman lynched in Virginia, according to a press released from the Harrisonburg City Manager’s Office.

Due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited and the event will be live streamed on the City of Harrisonburg’s Facebook page. A larger public ceremony at Court Square may be considered next year.

The press release says the marker installation of the research and coordinating efforts begun in 2017 by Steven Thomas of the Northeast Neighborhood Association, and Dr. Gianluca De Fazio, associate professor of justice studies at JMU. The Community Remembrance Project Committee also assisted, which includes Harrisonburg Vice Mayor Sal Romero, Assistant to the City Manager Amy Snider, Rockingham County Director of Planning Bradford Dyjak and JMU Professor of Art Susan Surbrigg.

