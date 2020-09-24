Advertisement

Corn production shows variance in the Valley

Some farmers had an excellent corn season while others did not.
Some farmers had an excellent corn season while others did not.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Corn crop production is predicted to reach an all-time high for 2020, but how is crop production doing in the Valley? Well... it depends on who you ask.

A local corn farm says timing is everything when it comes to producing corn. Seeds are planted in late April to early May and usually grow “knee-high by the Fourth of July.” Having rain to help it along is always a bonus.

“In those early stages is when your yield is actually pretty much determined on how well your corn is going to grow and how much you are going to be able to produce,” said Joshua Sheets, manager of Faraway Farms in McGaheysville.

Sheets said other farmers may have planted at different times and that caused the variance across the Valley.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hokies face NC State Saturday in season opener

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Hokies face NC State Saturday in season opener

News

Wilson Memorial's Hartman attracting attention of D1 coaches

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Wilson Memorial's Hartman attracting attention of D1 coaches

News

Vikings rebound from tough start

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Vikings rebound from tough start

Staunton

Greater Augusta childcare program looking to hire 21 new staff members

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
C4 needs to hire 21 new staff members to meet the needs of the program.

Local

Students hold protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Hood
Dozens of students at JMU protested outside of Wilson Hall demanding action for Breonna Taylor.

Latest News

News

Senator Tim Kaine holds press conference on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Sen. Tim Kaine says he will do everything he can to oppose any nominee before the election.

Local

Harrisonburg noise complaints hardly impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
With on-campus students sent home earlier this month to contain the coronavirus outbreak, there are fewer students in the area for parties or large social gatherings to take place.

Local

Harrisonburg offers financial assistance for utilities during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The City of Harrisonburg has established the Harrisonburg CARES fund to support individuals impacted by COVID-19 with their utility expenses, including electric, gas and oil bills.

News

A look at your evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Valley health departments prep for when COVID vaccine becomes available

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
A COVID-19 vaccine is anticipated to be available by the end of the year or early next year. Local health departments say they’re prepared to get the vaccine out to the public.