Corn production shows variance in the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Corn crop production is predicted to reach an all-time high for 2020, but how is crop production doing in the Valley? Well... it depends on who you ask.

A local corn farm says timing is everything when it comes to producing corn. Seeds are planted in late April to early May and usually grow “knee-high by the Fourth of July.” Having rain to help it along is always a bonus.

“In those early stages is when your yield is actually pretty much determined on how well your corn is going to grow and how much you are going to be able to produce,” said Joshua Sheets, manager of Faraway Farms in McGaheysville.

Sheets said other farmers may have planted at different times and that caused the variance across the Valley.

