Wanted: Cyid Justice-Whitelow

Cyid Justice-Whitelow, 20, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cyid Justice-Whitelow, 20, is wanted by the local police.

Justice-Whitelow is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for malicious bodily injury.

Justice-Whitelow is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

