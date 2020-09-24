Wanted: Cyid Justice-Whitelow
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Cyid Justice-Whitelow, 20, is wanted by the local police.
Justice-Whitelow is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for malicious bodily injury.
Justice-Whitelow is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.
