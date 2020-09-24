Drivers to see traffic signal timing change along East Market Street corridor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Drivers may see a slight change in their commute on East Market Street next week, according to the City of Harrisonburg Public Works.

Crews have begun to work on changing the timing of area signals to improve the flow of traffic.

The new timing system will be implemented on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The corridor runs for approximately two miles from Chestnut Ridge Drive to Vine Street and includes the traffic signal timing of nine intersections, according to a press release.

“The goal of this project is to improve the overall coordination of the traffic signals along the corridor so that the level or service increases, and travel time and delay decrease,” Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said.

