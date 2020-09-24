Duke land FBS transfer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team has landed a transfer from the FBS level.

Mason Cholewa, a defensive tackle from the University of Central Florida, tweeted his decision to join the Dukes Thursday.

Proud to say that I will be spending my last 2 years at JMU #godukes #jmu pic.twitter.com/F7z7LlxQK8 — Chilleboy🕊 (@masoncholewa) September 24, 2020

Cholewa entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on September 21. He is listed at 6′5″, 305 pounds and appeared in 11 games for the Knights during his redshirt sophomore season in 2019. He registered 11 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries.

