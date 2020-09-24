First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase Friday ahead of a warm weekend

(WHSV) - The remnants of Beta will track close to the area on Friday which will increase our rain chances. Lingering moisture could bring a shower for Saturday. Otherwise temperatures will rise to near 80 for the weekend ahead of another cold front which will approach the area early next week.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Cloudy and still a pleasant day. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon, another warm day. Staying hazy but a beautiful day.

A few isolated showers move in later in the evening and overnight. Mild with evening temperatures in the 60s, falling into the mid to upper 50s overnight. A mild night.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and fairly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The best chance of steadier rain is south of Rt. 33. More spotty showers north with minimal rainfall totals. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Around 70 in the northern areas with less rain. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain.

A few lingering light showers for the evening especially early. Fog overnight with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight.

The remnants of Beta will track close to the area on Friday. The bulk of the moisture should stay south of Staunton. Everyone has the potential to see a few showers though. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s with fog. Clouds early with a lingering shower and then more sunshine for the afternoon. A beautiful warm day, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild start. Mostly cloudy for the day and pleasant. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A warm day. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the day, a few showers arrive later in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy and cool overnight, lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and warm, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.