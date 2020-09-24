Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase Friday ahead of a warm weekend

Today's forecast.
Today's forecast.(WHSV)
By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WHSV) - The remnants of Beta will track close to the area on Friday which will increase our rain chances. Lingering moisture could bring a shower for Saturday. Otherwise temperatures will rise to near 80 for the weekend ahead of another cold front which will approach the area early next week.

THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Cloudy and still a pleasant day. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon, another warm day. Staying hazy but a beautiful day.

A few isolated showers move in later in the evening and overnight. Mild with evening temperatures in the 60s, falling into the mid to upper 50s overnight. A mild night.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and fairly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The best chance of steadier rain is south of Rt. 33. More spotty showers north with minimal rainfall totals. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Around 70 in the northern areas with less rain. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain.

A few lingering light showers for the evening especially early. Fog overnight with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight.

The remnants of Beta will track close to the area on Friday. The bulk of the moisture should stay south of Staunton. Everyone has the potential to see a few showers though.(WHSV)

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s with fog. Clouds early with a lingering shower and then more sunshine for the afternoon. A beautiful warm day, highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild start. Mostly cloudy for the day and pleasant. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A warm day. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the day, a few showers arrive later in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy and cool overnight, lows in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds and warm, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful day. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A beautiful and comfortable evening with high clouds moving in and temperatures in the low 70s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Clouds increasing for the night. Lows in the upper 40s for our West Virginia locations, low to mid 50s in the Valley. A few areas of patchy fog in lower valleys. THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Mostly cloudy and still a pleasant day, fairly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon, another warm day. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and fairly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The best chance of steadier rain is south of Rt. 33. More spotty showers north with minimal rainfall totals. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Around 70 in the northern areas with less rain. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain. A few lingering light showers for the evening especially early. Fog overnight with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight.

High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front approaches the area. TUESDAY: A beautiful evening tonight and not quite as chilly. Temperatures in the 60s for the evening with some thin haze making a return. A few high clouds overnight and still chilly, not quite as cold as the last few nights. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s in West Virginia. Only a few areas of frost in the West Virginia mountains where lows will be the coldest, likely across the Allegheny mountains or very low valleys in West Virginia. for the Valley lows will be in the low to mid 40s with a little patchy fog possible in a few low spots. WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning, temperatures rising into the 60s by noon. Hazy sunshine and pleasant for the day. The sky will be more hazy as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the area. Still a very pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We would be warmer without the haze but it should be enough to keep temperatures down. Still warmer than the last few days. A pleasant evening with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Hazy sunshine again and still a pleasant day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Clouds build in a bit more overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and staying mostly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The further south the track the less rainfall we will pick up on. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with some lingering showers. SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A few lingering showers still possible with lingering moisture from Tropical Storm Beta. Not a washout. Cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the low 60s. SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild start. Mostly cloudy for the day with scattered showers, especially in the afternoon/evening. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A warm day. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return this weekend as a cold front approaches the area. MONDAY: Turning chilly fast this evening as temperatures drop in the 50s. Clear skies, calm winds overnight. Lows falling into the low to mid 30s for our West Virginia locations. Mid to upper 30s for the Valley. Areas of frost again especially for our Potomac Highlands and lower valleys, at the base of a ridge or mountain. TUESDAY: A chilly start with morning temperatures rising into the 40s. A pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in the Valley hitting a high of 70 but most of the afternoon will be in the 60s. A very comfortable day. A few high clouds overnight and still chilly, just not quite as cold as the last few nights. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Only a few areas of frost in the West Virginia mountains where lows will be the coldest, likely across the Allegheny mountains or very low valleys in West Virginia. WEDNESDAY: A crisp morning, temperatures rising into the 60s. Hazy sunshine and pleasant for the day. The sky will be more hazy as smoke from the wildfires out west return to the area. Still a very pleasant day with highs in the low to mid 70s. We would be warmer without the haze but it should be enough to keep temperatures down. Still warmer than the last few days. A pleasant evening with high clouds and temperatures in the 60s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Hazy sunshine again and still a pleasant day. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Clouds build in a bit more overnight, mild with lows in the low to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and still comfortable. Highs into the mid 70s in the afternoon, very pleasant. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight. SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and pleasant, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A few showers possible for the day as tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Beta moves in. Not a washout. Cloudy and mild overnight, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.