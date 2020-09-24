Former teacher turns self in for three charges of Indecent Liberties

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Wesley Dunlap, a former teacher at Turner Ashby High School, turned himself in to authorities on three charges of Indecent Liberties with a juvenile in a supervisory capacity on Monday, according to Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson of Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Hutcheson says that Dunlap, a 37-year-old male of Mt. Crawford, was released on Tuesday on a $3,000 secured bond.

The offenses occurred during the 2018-2019 school year. The victim was a former student.

The investigation remains ongoing.

