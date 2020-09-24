Greater Augusta childcare program looking to hire 21 new staff members

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The C-4 or Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare Program began back in August. It has provided childcare for students in the Greater Augusta region while they attend school, virtually.

With so many students in virtual learning, the support staff has said the program is needed more than ever. More than 100 kids are on the waiting list for the program.

Diana Williams, a coordinator for C4, said the program has the space, they just need the staff.

“The majority of the volunteers are also in a high-risk category, so finding people who have the ability to come into the clubs and also assist the children, is another challenge we are facing,” Williams explained.

C4 needs to hire 21 new staff members to meet the needs of the program.

“The challenges of balancing a child at home and assisting them with instruction while also doing your own job is very real,” Williams said.

The positions available include volunteers and paid staff. There are even a few spots for teenage youth leaders. For more information on the program or to apply, click here.

