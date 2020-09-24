Advertisement

Harrisonburg noise complaints hardly impacted by COVID-19

While on-campus students have been sent home until the beginning of October. More large social gatherings are still occurring.
While on-campus students have been sent home until the beginning of October. More large social gatherings are still occurring.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With on-campus students sent home earlier this month to contain the coronavirus outbreak, there are fewer students in the area for parties or large social gatherings to take place.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, noise complaints have steadily gone down, but they say this is expected during this time of the semester as students dig more into their classes. Police say the only real difference between last year and this year is the non-presence of on-campus students.

“What we see now is maybe a little bit lower calls for service and noise complaints than we typically would because we’re missing 10,000 students but most of the off-campus housing is filled with students,” said Scott Drugo, an intelligence officer of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Scott Drugo said he expects noise complaints to still be the same as any other year once on-campus students return to the university.

“The folks I run into, some of the numbers that we see... I don’t think it changes much of the behavior. I think people are aware but at that age... and I was that age and listeners were my age too, you kind of think you’re Ironclad and nothing is going to affect you,” said Druggo.

While Harrisonburg Police can only address gatherings of 50 or more, JMU police can address them if there are 10 or more people gathering because students signed a form to follow that rule.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Corn production shows variance in the Valley

Updated: moments ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Corn crop production is predicted to reach an all time high for 2020, but how is crop production doing in the Valley? Well... it depends who you ask.

Local

Harrisonburg offers financial assistance for utilities during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The City of Harrisonburg has established the Harrisonburg CARES fund to support individuals impacted by COVID-19 with their utility expenses, including electric, gas and oil bills.

News

A look at your evening weather forecast

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Local

Valley health departments prep for when COVID vaccine becomes available

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
A COVID-19 vaccine is anticipated to be available by the end of the year or early next year. Local health departments say they’re prepared to get the vaccine out to the public.

Latest News

Back To School

Two staff members at Harrisonburg High School test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Two Harrisonburg High School staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Bill to help reduce and prevent veteran suicides heads to President’s desk for signature

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
If passed into law, the act would provide additional resources to veteran-serving non-profits to prevent and reduce suicides.

State

Researcher: antibodies in kids with rare COVID-19 symptom could aid vaccine work

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Children with MIS-C, a rare inflammatory reaction to COVID-19, are said to have more antibodies that help defend the body from the virus.

Local

Charlotte Harris Historical Marker to be unveiled at ceremony Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Community Remembrance Project Committee is hosting the unveiling and dedication of a historic marker on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.

Local

VDOT completes Staunton ramp extension projects on I-81

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Transportation has completed eight ramp extension projects through the I-81 corridor. Five of those projects are in Staunton.

Local

Drivers to see traffic signal timing change along East Market Street corridor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Drivers may see a slight change in their commute on East Market Street next week, according to the City of Harrisonburg Public Works.