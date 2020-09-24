Harrisonburg noise complaints hardly impacted by COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With on-campus students sent home earlier this month to contain the coronavirus outbreak, there are fewer students in the area for parties or large social gatherings to take place.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, noise complaints have steadily gone down, but they say this is expected during this time of the semester as students dig more into their classes. Police say the only real difference between last year and this year is the non-presence of on-campus students.

“What we see now is maybe a little bit lower calls for service and noise complaints than we typically would because we’re missing 10,000 students but most of the off-campus housing is filled with students,” said Scott Drugo, an intelligence officer of the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Scott Drugo said he expects noise complaints to still be the same as any other year once on-campus students return to the university.

“The folks I run into, some of the numbers that we see... I don’t think it changes much of the behavior. I think people are aware but at that age... and I was that age and listeners were my age too, you kind of think you’re Ironclad and nothing is going to affect you,” said Druggo.

While Harrisonburg Police can only address gatherings of 50 or more, JMU police can address them if there are 10 or more people gathering because students signed a form to follow that rule.

