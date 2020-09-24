Harrisonburg offers financial assistance for utilities during COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The City of Harrisonburg has established the Harrisonburg CARES fund to support individuals impacted by COVID-19 with their utility expenses, including electric, gas and oil bills.

According to a press release from The Community Foundation for Harrisonburg-Rockingham, if you are a Harrisonburg resident and have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19, you most likely qualify for assistance for utility expenses from March to December 2020.

To apply, you can contact People Helping People at 540-433-7286. The documentation required for assistance includes information on all income at the household, a photo ID and a copy of the electric, oil or gas bill. The utility bill must be under the name of someone in the household to qualify for assistance.

Documentation can be placed in the drop box at the People Helping People office at 65 Ott Street in Harrisonburg or emailed to PHPINFO.HELP@gmail.com

