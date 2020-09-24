Advertisement

Hokies preparing to host NC State in season opener

The Virginia Tech football team will finally open the 2020 season Saturday when the Hokies host NC State at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.
The Virginia Tech football team will finally open the 2020 season Saturday when the Hokies host NC State at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tech football team will finally open the 2020 season Saturday when the Hokies host NC State at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech and NC State are scheduled to meet for an 8 p.m. kickoff with TV coverage on ACC Network. The two teams were supposed to meet on Saturday, September 12 but the contest was pushed back two weeks due to COVID-19 issues at NC State. The Hokies then dealt with COVID-19 issues themselves which forced the postponement of their scheduled game against UVA on September 19. The Commonwealth Clash will now be played Saturday, December 12.

“It’s certainly been challenging,” said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. “It’s sort of like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube and a new layer of the Rubik’s Cube gets added every single day.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wilson Memorial’s Hartman attracting attention of D1 coaches

Updated: seconds ago
|
By TJ Eck
Jaxon Hartman is putting in work.

Sports

Duke land FBS transfer

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
The James Madison football team has landed a transfer from the FBS level.

Sports

Bull Run District announces 2021 spring football schedule

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Bull Run District has released its high school football schedule for the 2021 spring season.

Sports

Petersburg finds opponent, will host Independence Friday night

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TJ Eck
The Petersburg High School football team has found an opponent to play Friday night. The Vikings will host Independence for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Latest News

Sports

Petersburg rebounds from tough start

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The 2020 high school football season started off rough for the Petersburg Vikings.

Sports

Petersburg-Moorefield football game canceled

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Friday night’s high school football between Petersburg and Moorefield has been canceled.

Sports

UVA preparing to host Duke in season opener Saturday

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Kickoff of the 2020 season finally comes Saturday afternoon for the University of Virginia football team.

News

VHSL School of the Week: Wilson Memorial

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:14 PM EDT
VHSL School of the Week: Wilson Memorial

Sports

NCAA officially approves moving D1 fall championships to spring of 2021

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The NCAA D1 Board of Directors has officially approved moving fall sports championships to the spring of 2021.

Sports

VHSL School of the Week: Wilson Memorial

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
The athletics program at Wilson Memorial High School is still adjusting to a major change.