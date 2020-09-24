Hokies preparing to host NC State in season opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tech football team will finally open the 2020 season Saturday when the Hokies host NC State at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech and NC State are scheduled to meet for an 8 p.m. kickoff with TV coverage on ACC Network. The two teams were supposed to meet on Saturday, September 12 but the contest was pushed back two weeks due to COVID-19 issues at NC State. The Hokies then dealt with COVID-19 issues themselves which forced the postponement of their scheduled game against UVA on September 19. The Commonwealth Clash will now be played Saturday, December 12.

“It’s certainly been challenging,” said Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. “It’s sort of like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube and a new layer of the Rubik’s Cube gets added every single day.”

