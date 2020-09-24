Northam announces expansion of Rent and Mortgage Relief Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday the expansion of the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program, which first launched at the end of June with $50 million in federal CARES Act funding.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, landlords can now apply to receive financial assistance for current and past-due rental payments dating back to April 1, 2020, on behalf of their tenants who qualify for the program.

The release says that current state and federal eviction protections through the courts do not prevent rent and mortgage payments from accumulating.

“Expanding this program will provide much needed relief for landlords and property owners facing financial hardship and help ensure that more Virginia families can remain safely in their homes," Northam said in the release.

Eligible households for the Rent and Mortgage Relief Program must demonstrate difficulty in making rent or mortgage payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monthly rent must be at or below 150% of Fair Market Rent and eligible households must have a gross income at or below 80% of the area median income.

To submit a landlord-initiated application, visit virginiahousing.com/RMRP.

