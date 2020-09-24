Petersburg finds opponent, will host Independence Friday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Petersburg High School football team has found an opponent to play Friday night. The Vikings will host Independence for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Petersburg at Moorefield was canceled yesterday due to COVID-19 issues at Moorefield — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) September 24, 2020

On Wednesday, Petersburg’s scheduled road game at Moorefield for Friday night was canceled due to COVID-19 issues at Moorefield High School.

Petersburg (2-1 overall) has won two straight games following a season-opening loss at East Hardy. Independence is undefeated at 3-0 overall on the season.

