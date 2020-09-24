Advertisement

Prison holding geriatric prisoners reports 11th virus death

(CDC)
(WJHG)
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPRON, Va. (AP) — Virginia prison officials are reporting an 11th coronavirus-related death at facility that is home to many geriatric and otherwise vulnerable prisoners.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that the facility is the Deerfield Correctional Center. It’s a e 925-inmate prison in Southampton County. The state’s Department of Corrections has reported that there are 367 current COVID-19 cases among prisoners at the facility.

Twenty inmates are hospitalized outside the prison. There are also 33 active cases among the staff.

Deerfield houses the state’s largest group of geriatric male inmates. Many have serious health conditions and reside in assisted living or nursing home environments.

