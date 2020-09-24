Advertisement

Researcher: antibodies in kids with rare COVID-19 symptom could aid vaccine work

Doctor Steven Zeichner explaining antibody research in children with MIS-C.
Doctor Steven Zeichner explaining antibody research in children with MIS-C.(NBC29)
By Elizabeth Holmes, NBC29
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research suggests a rare symptom of the coronavirus found in children may actually help with the development of a vaccine and immune therapies.

Patients who have Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) are said to have higher levels of antibodies that could help fight off the virus.

MIS-C is a rare and dangerous rash-like symptom some children may develop two to four weeks after the onset of the virus.

Doctor Steven Zeichner of UVA Children’s Hospital said the findings will help researchers make better decisions about using antibodies and plasma from people who recovered from COVID-19 when developing a vaccine.

“In the trials that are ongoing, there’s no evidence so far of an inflammatory reaction that happens when someone has been immunized and is exposed to the virus again, but that is something that you want to carefully look for and make sure that that doesn’t happen,” Zeichner said.

Zeichner said the findings will make the development of a vaccine safer.

