RH-SPCA in desperate need of cat and kitten foster homes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA is full of felines that they’re hoping to pair up with foster homes in the community.

To reduce numbers inside the shelter, the RH-SPCA is running an adoption special Sept. 23 through Sept. 26. Kittens are $50 and cats are $25.

Even as they try to find forever homes for cats and kittens, Huck Nawaz, the shelter’s executive director, said to avoid euthanizing for space, they desperately need fosters.

Nawaz said the RH-SPCA has over 260 cats and kittens in its care. Almost 100 are being fostered.

He said they took in over 40 kittens in just two days this week.

“We’ve got moms with kittens, kittens by themselves and we’ve got probably 30 to 40 cats that are being medicated for various illnesses," Nawaz said.

The shelter does provide foster families with necessities for the animals.

“We just need somebody who can give all the medication that we’ll give. Of course with fostering, we’ll provide for all the needs of the animals,” Nawaz said. "The only thing we can’t give them is a home.”

Nawaz said some animals are being transferred to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, but the shelter still anticipates animals being steadily brought in until October. He said foster homes are the best scenario to keep animals healthy and social before finding their forever homes.

For more information on fostering an RH-SPCA animal, click here.

