Senator Tim Kaine holds press conference on the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine held a press conference via Zoom on Thursday, discussing the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Sen. Kaine praised Ginsburg for her strides for women’s rights and said she was among the top three justices to serve on the Supreme Court.

Sen. Kaine said he believes Republicans are rushing to fill her seat so they can repeal the Affordable Care Act. He said he will be doing everything in his power to block any potential nominee.

“I may not be able to, but if people dramatically engage and vote in the election, there is nothing they can do that we cannot fix if we can take the Senate majority and win the White House,” Sen. Kaine said.

Two Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, have said they do not support a vote prior to the election.

“I don’t care if it is Judge Judy or Aaron Judge, I’m not voting for a nominee that comes out of an illegitimate process,” Sen. Kaine explained.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, has said that the Senate will vote on the nomination, this year.

