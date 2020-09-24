Students hold protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Thursday evening, dozens of students at James Madison University gathered in front of Wilson Hall to protest and demand action for Breonna Taylor.

Summer Khaswan, the organizer of the protest, said she decided to take action after none of the police officers involved in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor were charged with her death.

“She was an innocent woman who was sleeping in her own home and the fact that a wall got justice before she did was just absolutely ridiculous,” Khaswan said.

Students were spaced out around JMU’s quad with a megaphone in the middle. Students took their turns listening and expressing their thoughts on Wednesday’s decision from Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s Attorney General.

At one point, students took a 195 second moment of silence representing the 195 days since Taylor was killed. Students said those days will continue and they feel there has still been no justice.

“There was no justice served there was no closure given and Breonna deserves better,” Khaswan said.

Other points students got across during the protest were the need to vote in the upcoming election and talking to more people about racial injustice.

