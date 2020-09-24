Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - President Donald Trump plans to announce a Supreme Court nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they have the votes to confirm a conservative successor.

Back in 2016, the GOP-led Senate would not hold a hearing or vote on then-President Barack Obama’s nominee, because it was too close to the 2016 presidential election.

When a nominee is declared, the Senate votes to confirm the nominee which allows both the executive and legislative branches to have a voice in who will serve on the highest court.

One James Madison University professor said the process works in favor of Republicans before the presidential election.

“It may be somewhat unusual in the sense that the Republicans who are the majority try to be faster, but in principle, so far things are going according to plan,” Dr. Andreas Broscheid said.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, all Republicans, all said earlier this week that whoever wins the presidential election should be the one to fill the vacant seat.

Another political science professor at JMU said oftentimes, nominees are most controversial when the balance of the court’s changes.

“When you have a conservative taking over, perhaps, a liberal seat or a liberal taking over a conservative seat, usually that’s when you see these hearings actually have the potential to be more drawn out and to become more, I guess you would say, political,” Dr. Jennifer Byrne said.

Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are considered front-runners to be President Trump’s nominee.

