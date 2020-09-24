Two staff members at Harrisonburg High School test positive for COVID-19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Two Harrisonburg High School staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Harrisonburg High School will be closed on Friday, Sept. 25 as contact tracing occurs.

All students who attend in-person learning at Harrisonburg High School will be moved to virtual learning for Friday. The school will provide updates as needed.

Harrisonburg Superintendent Dr. Richards has also confirmed that a student from Skyline Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. The student had been meeting for in-person classes.

At this time, the health department has not suggested closing the middle school.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.