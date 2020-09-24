VDOT completes Staunton ramp extension projects on I-81

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Transportation has completed eight ramp extension projects through the I-81 corridor. Five of those projects are in Staunton.

According to a press release from VDOT, the projects in VDOT’s Staunton District are as follows:

General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Virginia, completed the following projects under a contract with a value of about $2.1 million:

Exit 269 (Shenandoah Caverns), Shenandoah County: Extension of the deceleration lane from northbound I-81 onto Route 730 (Caverns Road)

Exit 279 (Edinburg), Shenandoah County: Extension of the acceleration lane from Route 185 (Stoney Creek Road) onto southbound I-81

Exit 283 (Woodstock), Shenandoah County: Extension of the acceleration lane from Route 42 (Reservoir Road) onto southbound I-81

Exit 302 (Middletown), Frederick County: Extension of the acceleration lane from Route 627 (Reliance Road) onto northbound I-81, and the deceleration lane from northbound I-81 onto Route 627

The upgrades allow drivers additional time to make speed adjustments on the entrance and exit ramps before they merge into traffic, or encountering sharper curves and stop conditions on exit ramps.

