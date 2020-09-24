Advertisement

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 902 on Thursday

2,098,320 tests have been run for the virus in Virginia, with 143,492 positive cases.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of September 24, 2020.
A map of COVID-19 cases in Virginia as of September 24, 2020.(Virginia Department of Health)
By Madison Greer
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As of Thursday, September 24, Virginia has had 143,492 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 902 case increase since Wednesday, out of 32,727 tests newly added to the system, which comes out to 2.8% of the newest tests coming back positive. 24 additional deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the death toll at 3,113. According to the Virginia Department of Health, a backlog of death data is expected to be added from September 15 through September 25.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Tuesday, September 15, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing and discussed the 2020 election. Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a live COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Northam said that some restaurants have had their licenses revoked for violating COVID-19 guidelines since his July 14 briefing as well.

For the Hampton Roads area, an executive order was placed on Friday, July 21. The order states restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. The executive order will last for at least two to three weeks until numbers begin going down.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Gov. Northam said that the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines. Licenses for these businesses can be revoked if they are not following the guidelines.

On Wednesday, July 1, the commonwealth moved into Phase 3 of Governor Ralph Northam’s ‘Forward Virginia’ plan for reopening, which allowed nonessential retail businesses to fully open, restaurants to fully open without bar seating, gyms to open at 75% capacity, entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity and gatherings of up to 250 people.

State officials are basing any decisions about moving into each phase, as well as any potential fallback to previous restrictions if spikes happen, on 7-day and 14-day trends in the data.

For the past several weeks, those trends have been good news: with increasing test capacity, decreasing percentage positivity (the number of cases confirmed as a ratio of the amount of testing), and decreasing hospitalizations — though other states around the country have seen new spikes.

Most tests are PCR tests that take several days to process, and the majority of people still only get tested when symptomatic. Symptoms can take up to two weeks to develop, so test results reported each day reflect what the situation in Virginia looked like several days before. Antibody tests process results faster, but test whether someone has had the virus in the past: not necessarily if they currently have it, and their reliability is lower.

Virginia has been meeting the governor’s benchmark of steady PPE supplies and open hospital capacity for more than a month now, with 3,745 hospital beds available. Currently, no Virginia hospitals are reporting any supply problems, and no licensed nursing facilities are reporting PPE supply problems such as N95 masks, surgical masks and isolation gowns.

The commonwealth increased from around 2,000 tests a day in late April to the 5,000 range in the start of May, and was steadily hitting around 10,000 a day by the end of May, which Dr. Karen Remley, head of Virginia’s testing task force, said was the goal for Phase 1. Over the most recent weeks, testing has stayed in the range of around 8,000 to 15,000 a day.

The executive order requiring Virginians to wear face coverings when entering indoor businesses that went into effect across Virginia on May 29 will remain in effect indefinitely into the future.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of September 24

By September 24, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 136,448 confirmed cases and 7,044 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

"Probable" cases are cases that were diagnosed by a doctor based on symptoms and exposure without a test – also known as clinical diagnoses.

Those positive test results are out of total tests administered in Virginia, which included 1,952,965 PCR tests and 145,355 antibody tests (The Dept. of Health announced in May that they would break testing data down by diagnostic and antibody tests.)

A lot of the testing has been conducted through health department-sponsored community testing events around the commonwealth, through which state health officials have said the goal is to get tests into areas in the most need, and those events do not turn anyone away, regardless of symptoms.

Overall, considering testing numbers and positive results, about 6.9% of Virginians who have been tested have received positive results. At the start of May, that percentage was standing steadily around 17%, but with increased testing and decreased case rates, it’s come down over time. However, some localities have higher percentages, as outlined in our “local cases” section below.

At this point, 10,769 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 3,113 have died of causes related to the disease.

The hospitalization and death numbers are totals confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health, which are always delayed by several days due to the logistics of medical facilities reporting information to local health districts, which then report it to the state health department.

The hospitalization numbers are cumulative — they represent the total number of people hospitalized due to the disease throughout the pandemic and not the total number currently in the hospital. For current hospitalization stats, the VHHA offers more helpful data.

The state website shows a lot of detail by locality, including hospitalizations and deaths for each city or county, and are broken down by zip code here, if you want to track cases on a neighborhood level.

Where are our local cases?

The department’s breakdown and location map, available to the public here, shows the number of cases confirmed each day, number of people tested, total hospitalizations, total deaths, demographic breakdowns, and testing numbers, as well as breakdowns by health district.

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. September 24. You can find the breakdown for the entire state in the chart at the bottom of this article.

Numbers sometimes decrease day to day when the health department determines that a test initially reported in one locality was actually for a resident of another city, county, or state.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 5,218 total cases

• Augusta County - 474 (+4 from Wednesday)

• Bath County - 7 (+1 from Wednesday)

• Buena Vista - 80

• Harrisonburg - 2,564 (+23 from Wednesday)

• Highland County - 6

• Lexington - 71 (+12 from Wednesday)

• Rockbridge County - 106

• Rockingham County - 1,403 (+13 from Wednesday)

• Staunton - 250 (+4 from Wednesday)

• Waynesboro - 257

Outbreaks: 34, with 9 in long-term care facilities, 1 in a healthcare setting, 19 in congregate settings, 1 in a correctional facility, and 4 in an educational setting | 2,211 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 55,986

Local percent positivity: 9.3%

Lord Fairfax Health District: 3,060 total cases

• Clarke County - 93

• Frederick County - 865 (+5 from Wednesday)

• Page County - 389

• Shenandoah County - 804 (+3 from Wednesday)

• Warren County - 415

• Winchester - 494 (+4 from Wednesday)

Outbreaks: 39, with 14 in long-term care facilities, 8 in healthcare settings, 14 in congregate settings, and 2 in a correctional facility and 1 in an educational setting | 928 cases associated with outbreaks

Total tests: 55,806

Local percent positivity: 5.5%

Recovery

Wondering about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in Virginia? Recovery information is not required to be sent to the Department of Health, so there is no accurate way to track that data for every single confirmed case. Individual health districts may track cases as "active" and "non-active," but that data is not published anywhere in aggregate.

But there is a way to track the number of patients who were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and have since been discharged – effectively tracking how many people have recovered from the most severe cases.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association updates their own dashboard of data each day on hospital-specific statistics, including bed availability, ventilator usage, and more. Their online dashboard indicates that, as of September 24, at least 17,099 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 982.

The data used by the VDH to report cumulative hospitalizations is based on information reported in hospital claims. On the other hand, the numbers reported by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association are based on a current census from hospitals, which provides a separate data set.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department.

Hardy County: 87 total COVID-19 cases.

Pendleton County: 52 total COVID-19 cases.

Grant County: 156 total COVID-19 cases.

Timing of VDH data

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 website is updating with the latest statewide numbers somewhere between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day.

The numbers that appear on that list are based on the cases that had been submitted to the department by 5 p.m. the previous day, so there is always some lag between when local health districts announce positive test results and when the department’s numbers reflect those new results.

Reporting by local health districts

Our Virginia counties are primarily served by the Central Shenandoah Health District, which covers Augusta, Bath, Highland, Rockbridge and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro; and the Lord Fairfax Health District, which covers Shenandoah, Page, Frederick, Warren, and Clarke counties, as well as the city of Winchester.

The statewide situation in Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam said during his Sept. 15 COVID-19 briefing that $42 million in CARES Act funding has been funded for additional PPE distribution, and the Virginia National Guard is continuing to help with COVID-19 testing events.

Northam expects a high number of absentee voters this year; as of Sept. 15, the department of elections has received 790,000 absentee ballots by mail. Absentee ballots will begin to be sent out to voters on Friday, Sept. 18. Unlike past election years, you do not need to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot. You can call or visit the website of your general registrar for your county or city to request an absentee ballot, or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov.

On Tuesday, September 1, James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. made the decision to move classes online until at least Oct. 5. Also on Tuesday, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing to discuss COVID-19 numbers in the state and urged residents to fill out the 2020 Census. Virginia will not make any new COVID-19-related decisions before the Labor Day weekend.

The Virginia DMV announced on September 1 that credentials that would originally expire in August, September and October would now have an additional 60 days to renew. November expiration dates have been extended through the end of November.

On Tuesday, July 28, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his social media platforms to discuss the coronavirus in Virginia. According to Northam, cases remain stable in 4 out of 5 Virginia regions. Hampton Roads, however, continues to have a steady rise in cases, where more people are gathering in crowds and not maintaining social distancing guidelines. An executive order for the Hampton Roads area was placed on Friday, July 21, meaning the area’s restaurants must close by midnight and indoor dining is only allowed at 50% capacity. There are no alcohol sales permitted after 10 p.m., and private gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.

On Tuesday, July 14, Gov. Northam held a COVID-19 briefing on his Facebook page urging the commonwealth to keep practicing social distancing and to follow the mask mandate. Northam said that the eastern region of the commonwealth has seen an increase in the percent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases. The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia’s ABC teams will begin to conduct random visits to businesses and restaurants throughout the state to ensure that these organizations are following the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

Virginia officially entered Phase 3 on Wednesday, July 1. Nonessential retail businesses are permitted to fully open, along with restaurants, as long as there is no bar seating. Gyms can be open at 75% capacity, and entertainment venues can be open at 50% capacity. There is a 250-person gathering limit.

Executive Order 63 will remain in effect for the foreseeable future, making it mandatory for almost all Virginians to wear face coverings when entering businesses. You can learn how that can be enforced here.

Executive Order 55, the ‘Stay at Home’ order first signed by Northam on March 30, is now a ‘Safer at Home’ order, encouraging Virginians to continue staying home whenever possible as the safest way to prevent COVID-19′s spread and specifically telling Virginians vulnerable to the virus to stay home except for essential needs.

Virginia's state of emergency, which was originally set until June 10, was extended by Governor Northam on May 26 to run indefinitely.

The Virginia Supreme Court’s judicial emergency, which suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court hearings, expired on May 17 and court hearings across most of Virginia resumed on Monday, May 18. But a few weeks later, on June 8, the Supreme Court of Virginia acted on Gov. Northam’s request to halt all eviction proceedings through at least June 28.

DMV offices in Virginia began gradually reopening on Monday, May 18, and continue to open up more customer service centers around the state for appointments to handle business that can only be carried out in-person.

Extensions have been granted to people with expiring credentials for themselves or their vehicles, like licenses and registrations, and Virginia State Police have not been enforcing inspections.

More information on Virginia entering Phase 3 can be found here.

What to know about preventing the virus

Most people don't suffer much from COVID-19, but it can cause severe illness in the elderly and people with existing health problems.

It spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Those droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract the virus by touching those objects or surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Avoid contact with sick people.

• Avoid non-essential travel.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent or antiviral medication to treat COVID-19. The best way to avoid illness is preventing exposure, which is why governments around the world have implemented Stay at Home orders.

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Prison holding geriatric prisoners reports 11th virus death

Updated: moments ago
|
By Richmond Times-Dispatch, Associated Press
Virginia prison officials are reporting an 11th coronavirus-related death at facility that is home to many geriatric and otherwise vulnerable prisoners.

Local

As hunting season approaches, the HRECC wants you to stay safe

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The HRECC says the most common trouble it faces with hunting emergencies is lack of cell service, therefore it is important to let someone know exactly where you plan to be.

News

MTC Miracle

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Augusta County supervisors move forward with courthouse expansion plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
The board chose to spend an additional $446,000 on architectural services to amend the project.

Latest News

Local

Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee Saturday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said they have the votes to confirm a conservative successor.

News

Here is a look at your overnight forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
High pressure will be in control for most of the weak leading to plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Temperatures warm to around average for the middle of the week with haze returning from the wildfires out west. Rain chances return by the end of the week as the remnants of Beta track close to the area. WEDNESDAY: A beautiful and comfortable evening with high clouds moving in and temperatures in the low 70s. Likely a nice sunset with the haze. A refreshing night and not quite as chilly. Clouds increasing for the night. Lows in the upper 40s for our West Virginia locations, low to mid 50s in the Valley. A few areas of patchy fog in lower valleys. THURSDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a pleasant start. Mostly cloudy and still a pleasant day, fairly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon, another warm day. Staying hazy but a beautiful day. Cloudy and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s. FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild morning with some remaining haze and fairly cloudy. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta looks to move in for the day. Expect scattered showers for the day. The best chance of steadier rain is south of Rt. 33. More spotty showers north with minimal rainfall totals. With the clouds and showers highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Around 70 in the northern areas with less rain. Still pleasant but feeling cooler with rain. A few lingering light showers for the evening especially early. Fog overnight with patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid to upper 50s overnight.

News

Warner, Gade meet in first debate of Senate race

Updated: 12 hours ago
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and his Republican opponent Daniel Gade have sparred over the dangers of the coronavirus, when to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court and other topics Wednesday in the first debate of their Senate race. Warner is a Democrat and former governor and the heavy favorite to win re-election for a third Senate term - despite the fact that he almost lost six years ago. [ Sen. Warner, Daniel Gade discuss upcoming 2020 election battle ] Gade – a political newcomer, Army veteran and professor at American University – says he’s uniting various divisions of the GOP under a message of shrinking the size of government and restoring power to the people. His opponent Warner, who is seeking a third term, is a former Virginia Governor who is also known as the co-founder of the company that became Nextel. Virginia has titled heavily Democratic since then, owing to the large population growth in urban and suburban areas and President Donald Trump’s unpopularity in the state. The debate was moderated by Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press.

News

Lexington man in custody after police chase in Rockbridge, Augusta Co.

Updated: 12 hours ago
Sheriff Donald Smith with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports that a police chase occurred on late Wednesday afternoon. Michael Shaffer, 39, of Lexington was wanted on 16 charges, according to Smith. The chase started in the Rockbridge area and came into Augusta County. Shaffer wrecked the stolen car he was driving, and ran into a cornfield. Smith says drones and canines were used to find him. Shaffer was arrested and taken into custody. Shaffer has some facial injuries and was transported to Augusta Health before being taken to the sheriff’s office. Staunton, Albemarle County, Augusta County and state police all assisted in the chase. Smith says the chase had been going on for an hour and a half to two hours.

News

National Child Passenger Safety Week

Updated: 12 hours ago
This year, National Child Passenger Safety Week takes place from Sept. 20 - Sept. 26, and Harrisonburg Fire Department’s Child Safety Seat Technician, Brianna Petit, wants to remind parents how important it is to make sure your car seats are installed correctly. “Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among children,” Petit said “Three out of four car seats are usually installed incorrect and the parent doesn’t realize it.” The Harrisonburg Fire Department offers free car seat installations and inspections, as well as a low-income car seat program for those who qualify. Petit says it is important to make sure you’re harnessing your child correctly and that the car seat does not move more than one inch from side to side. “And make sure it’s facing the appropriate way for your child’s age,” Petit said. Under Virginia law, car seats need to be rear-facing until the child is two-years-old. After that, the child can face forward but needs to remain in a car or booster seat until age eight. For more information on child safety in cars, or to schedule a time to have your car seat inspected, contact Brianna Petit at (540) 810-0527 or through email at Brianna.Petit@HarrisonburgVA.gov

News

Staunton firefighters respond to second two-alarm fire at Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Updated: 12 hours ago
Following Tuesday night’s two-alarm fire at Staunton’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore, fire crews were back on scene Wednesday for another two-alarm fire. Staunton Fire Chief, Scott Garber said crews were on scene Wednesday morning investigating last night’s fire, when they saw more flames just before 9:15 a.m. Chief Garber said Wednesday’s fire is being investigated as suspicious and is unrelated to Tuesday’s fire. Angela Terry, Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity ReStore Director said she is disappointed this happened, but they plan to continue serving the community. “We’re going to be able to relocate to the Waynesboro store for now, and then once we assess the damage here we’ll figure out what needs to be done,” Terry said. Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director, Lance Barton said it’s in their DNA to rebuild and that’s what they will do. “We’re very grateful no one was hurt, and we really appreciate the efforts of fire and rescue,” Barton said. Stay with us for updates as this story develops. Staunton Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire that happened Tuesday night at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore along Richmond Road. Chief Scott Garber tells WHSV that the call came in around 11 p.m. and smoke was visible from outside the building when firefighters arrived on scene. Garber said crews had the fire out within five to 10 minutes and the rest of the time on scene was spent looking for hidden, small pockets of fire. “The interior of the building, the fire was pretty much contained to a storage room area, but there’s smoke and water damage throughout the building," said Garber. Garber confirms no one was in the building at the time of the blaze and that no firefighters were injured while responding.