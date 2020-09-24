Warner, Gade meet in first debate of Senate race

WASHINGTON (AP/WWBT) - U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and his Republican opponent Daniel Gade have sparred over the dangers of the coronavirus, when to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court and other topics Wednesday in the first debate of their Senate race.

Warner is a Democrat and former governor and the heavy favorite to win re-election for a third Senate term - despite the fact that he almost lost six years ago.

Gade – a political newcomer, Army veteran and professor at American University – says he’s uniting various divisions of the GOP under a message of shrinking the size of government and restoring power to the people. His opponent Warner, who is seeking a third term, is a former Virginia Governor who is also known as the co-founder of the company that became Nextel.

Virginia has titled heavily Democratic since then, owing to the large population growth in urban and suburban areas and President Donald Trump’s unpopularity in the state.

The debate was moderated by Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press.

