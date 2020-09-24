Advertisement

Wilson Memorial’s Hartman attracting attention of D1 coaches

By TJ Eck
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Jaxon Hartman is putting in work.

“I workout pretty much every day at least 2-3 times,” said Hartman.

The Wilson Memorial High School junior basketball player is working to improve his game and NCAA Division I college coaches are starting to take notice of his skills. According to his high school head coach and father, Jeremy Hartman, Jaxon has had direct contact with Brown University, Davidson, Loyola Chicago, and Lehigh while the elder Hartman has had conversations with Bucknell, Dartmouth, Wichita State, Georgia Tech, Old Dominion, Wake Forest, and UVA.

“Kind of the response I am getting from some of these D1 coaches is they like his size," said Jeremy Hartman. "They think he will fill out a little bit more.”

Jaxon Hartman, who is currently 6′2″, averaged 10 points per game and 3.4 rebounds per game during the 2019-2020 season when he was the only sophomore named to the Shenandoah District All-District team. His performance during the high school season along with his growth as a player during the offseason has college coaches intrigued about Hartman’s potential.

“That’s everything that want is a text from a college coach," said Hartman. "The first text was really exciting for me because I never really thought that would happen before but then I was like hey I can do this.”

Hartman is a combo guard who will likely be one of the top players in the Shenandoah Valley during the condensed 2020-2021 season. When the upcoming season starts, he’ll have a chance to continue growing his game while pursuing team goals with the Green Hornets.

“I want to try and go undefeated, do what we can, probably make states as well," said Hartman. "But I am just looking forward to playing with my guys and developing more of that chemistry together.”

