Advertisement

AAA gives reasons why gas prices may vary across the Valley

Gas prices are lower this year compared to last year, according to AAA.
Gas prices are lower this year compared to last year, according to AAA.(whsv)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — Gas prices can vary from town to town, or even between gas stations that may be down the street from each other. AAA said there could be a lot of factors as to why.

The time of their last gas delivery, or who their gas distributor is, could be factors in the price difference. A gas station could also lower its gas price in hopes more people will come to them and make up for the loss by spending money on snacks and drinks inside.

AAA noted that where a gas station is located can also factor into the gas price.

“Comparing Harrisonburg to Waynesboro, they sit in different areas, it’s different kinds of traffic that come through. There are a lot of different factors out there that can affect gas prices,” Morgan Dean, Senior Specialist, Public and Government Affairs VA, said.

Harrisonburg’s current average is $2.17, while Staunton and Waynesboro’s current average is $2.12. Both are higher than the state average of $2.09.

Dean noted the difference in price between Harrisonburg and Waynesboro would not be a result of the I-81 gas tax that went into effect on July 1.

“After the July 1 change in gas taxes, localities all across the state are now all paying the same amount in taxes. Previously, drivers in communities along I-81, in Northern Virginia and in Tidewater were paying extra taxes in regional transportation districts. Now, all drivers in Virginia pay those same taxes," Dean said.

However, prices are cheaper this year compared to last year.

While demand for gas has gone up in the last week, prices have remained low because so many people were not driving during the peak of the pandemic, and there was enough supply to not raise the price.

Now, Dean said AAA is watching travel as we head into the fall season.

“There are a lot of people that have rented places, maybe down along the coast, maybe in the mountains where they have WIFI and the family can go together. The kids can do some virtual learning during the day and then have fun with whatever is going on there,” Dean said.

You can download the AAA app on your phone to find out the lowest gas prices nearby.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UVA researchers say at least 60% of population needs to receive COVID-19 vaccine for it to work

Updated: moments ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
UVA researchers say that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be approved by the FDA before the end of the year, but how many people actually get the shot is the next great hurdle in defeating the virus.

State

President Trump to hold re-election rally in Virginia Friday

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Newport News on Friday, Sept. 25.

State

Jill Biden visits early voting site in Richmond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
With 40 days until the election, Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Virginia.

News

Timeout with TJ: Epsiode 13 - Kyle Kokkenon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Epsiode 13 - Kyle Kokkenon

Latest News

State

COVID-19 outbreaks in schools to be listed online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a press conference.

Local

Shenandoah Automotive looks forward to 4th annual Free Oil Change Day for breast cancer survivors and fighters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
October is breast cancer awareness month, and this year's event will take place from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

Local

VDOT announces overnight closures on I-81N in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that I-81 northbound motorists should expect overnight closures in the area of the exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway/Timberville) in Rockingham County.

Local

VSP arrest wanted Dillwyn man after pursuit in Albemarle Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A Dillwyn man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he hit a couple of vehicles along Route 250, crashed, and fled on foot from the scene.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 941 on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, September 25, Virginia has had 144,433 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Gov. and First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.