Blackburn Inn celebrates grand opening of new conference center

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Blackburn Inn hosted a grand opening event Thursday evening to celebrate its new 20,000 square foot conference center, as well as its new spa, which opens on Oct. 15.

Two event spaces are available, the Great Hall and Gallery 1828.

Robin Miller, the owner and developer of the Blackburn Inn, said he purchased the property 15 years ago and plans to keep developing based on needs within the community.

“We’ve got a great commercial kitchen, a great chef and staff,” Miller said. “We’re looking forward to having lots of events here, as well as conferences, retreats, seminars, Christmas parties.”

The Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Courtney Thompson said the conference center will be great not only for the Blackburn Inn, but for the Queen City.

“We love that their conference center will be bringing people from out of the area. We all love to show off Staunton," Thompson. "We love to bring people down here, so for them to have this conference center and bring in from all around the state. They’ve already had inquiries and meetings booked from around the state, not just locally.”

Thompson said a conference center was well-needed in Staunton and will be well-used.

