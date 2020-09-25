COVID-19 outbreaks in schools to be listed online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Education will post a list of schools that have coronavirus outbreaks on their website starting Friday.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a press conference.

According to Governor Justice, an outbreak is considered two or more cases in a school that are connected to each other.

You can find the list by clicking here.

The list shows if the outbreak lead to the school going to remote learning.

West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch says it’s set to be updated each day. The information is provided by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources to the WV Department of Education.

This is a developing story.

