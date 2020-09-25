Advertisement

Fall foliage ready to begin

The West Virginia mountains are already seeing a color chance. The highest mountains in Virginia and the Valley will not be too far behind.
The West Virginia mountains are already seeing a color chance. The highest mountains in Virginia and the Valley will not be too far behind.
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WHSV) — We are starting to see the leaves change in our viewing area. Significant color change is already occurring across the West Virginia mountains.

The West Virginia Mountains see the color change first because cooler weather arrives earlier at the higher mountains. By mid-October, “peak” fall color arrives in Virginia’s highest mountains and the Valley typically sees peak fall color in late October or early November.

Typical peak dates are all dependent on the weather. A few moderate rains will keep the leaves healthy but the soil still has plenty of moisture in it due to significant amounts of rain in August.

“If we continue to get really cold temperatures at night and that we don’t get any more rain I would say that will speed up the process,” said Matt Wolanski, senior area forester for the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Don’t forget to tune into chief meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz’s fall foliage report. This will start Thursday, Oct. 1, where she will highlight the best areas and places to check out the great fall colors every week. This will also be available on whsv.com and the WHSV Weather App.

