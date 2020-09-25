Advertisement

Fight over Trump tax returns goes to appeals court — again

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Friday in President Donald Trump’s long-running fight to prevent a top New York prosecutor from getting his tax returns.

Trump’s lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge last month rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena that the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. issued to Trump’s accounting firm.

A temporary restraining order remains in effect, preventing any tax records from being turned over at least until the latest appeal is decided. Trump has said he expects the case to return to the Supreme Court, making it unlikely the dispute will be resolved before the November election.

The Supreme Court in July ruled that the presidency in and of itself doesn’t shield Trump from the investigation, prompting Trump’s lawyers to raise new objections and start the appellate process over again.

With its decision, the Supreme Court returned the case to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan so Trump’s lawyers could seek to block the subpoena on other grounds.

Trump’s lawyers contend the subpoena was issued in bad faith, overly broad, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment. Marrero rejected those claims, leading to the appeal being heard Friday.

Trump has called Vance’s investigation “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.”

Vance, a Democrat, began seeking the Republican president’s tax returns from his longtime accounting firm over a year ago, after Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress that the president had misled tax officials, insurers and business associates about the value of his assets.

Vance’s office argued in court papers this week that there’s “a mountainous record” of public allegations of misconduct to support its efforts to obtain Trump’s tax returns, such as news reports alleging Trump or his companies inflated or minimized the value of assets for business and tax purposes.

Even if Vance does get Trump’s tax records, those would be part of a confidential grand jury investigation and not automatically be made public.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gradually warming up over the work week

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
People dismayed that the Louisville, Kentucky, officers who shot Breonna Taylor haven't be charged with her death have vowed to persist in their fight for justice.

Local

Open Doors working to find temporary homeless shelter during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Most churches that have provided shelter for people that are homeless over the years do not have a large enough facility to socially distance guests, so Open Doors is searching for a large, temporary facility.

News

Harrisonburg offers financial assistance for utilities during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
The City of Harrisonburg has established the Harrisonburg CARES fund to support individuals impacted by COVID-19 with their utility expenses, including electric, gas and oil bills. According to a press release from The Community Foundation for Harrisonburg-Rockingham, if you are a Harrisonburg resident and have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19, you most likely qualify for assistance for utility expenses from March to December 2020. To apply, you can contact People Helping People at 540-433-7286. The documentation required for assistance includes information on all income at the household, a photo ID and a copy of the electric, oil or gas bill. The utility bill must be under the name of someone in the household to qualify for assistance. Documentation can be placed in the drop box at the People Helping People office at 65 Ott Street in Harrisonburg or emailed to PHPINFO.HELP@gmail.com

Latest News

News

Open Doors working to find temporary homeless shelter during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Even though Harrisonburg City Council members approved an emergency ordinance allowing a local church to a homeless shelter, that does not mean that church will operate as Open Door’s shelter facility. The COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed the way Open Doors operates, but people in the Harrisonburg community still need help from the shelter. “Everything that we’re hearing is that we expect an increase in folks who are going to be needing shelter,” Joel Ballew, the Executive Director of Open Doors, said. Ballew said most churches that have provided shelter for people that are homeless over the years do not have a large enough facility to socially distance guests. Open Doors decided it would be best to find a temporary shelter rather than change locations every week like they would normally do. Ballew said First Church of the Brethren is one of the locations they’ve been looking at, which city council approved to operate at a shelter from Oct. 1 until Dec. 31. “The situation now is we need to work to figure out if it’s going to work at the location based on scheduling and other constraints,” Ballew said. He said Open Doors has been in touch with the First Church of the Brethren about the future, but they have other options and plans in mind, too. “First Church is in an area that is not zoned for a long term shelter operation," Ballew said. "By long term, I mean longer than two weeks and we’ve never run into this before because we’ve always shifted from location to location.” The shelter season typically begins on Nov. 1, but Ballew said the demand for the shelter is there now, so Open Doors is working to secure a facility to open as soon as possible. Along with searching for a large temporary space now, Ballew said the Open Doors Board of Directors is considering a few land options land for a permanent site for the shelter.

Local

Staunton Council to allow virtual meetings through the holidays

Updated: 2 hours ago
Staunton leaders voted to allow virtual meetings through the holidays, and citizens thank them.

National

4th grader suspended for showing BB gun in home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Louisiana fourth grader suspended for showing BB gun in home

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

National

‘No easy answer’: Many ask what next in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DYLAN LOVAN, REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
Authorities pleaded for calm while activists vowed to fight on Thursday in Kentucky’s largest city, where a gunman wounded two police officers during anguished protests following the decision not to charge officers for killing Breonna Taylor.

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.