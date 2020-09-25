First Alert Forecast: Remnants of Beta will track close to the area today

(WHSV) - The remnants of Beta will track close to the area today. A cloudy and cooler start to the weekend but a very warm end. There is a radar outage from our local NWS site at Sterling, this is until further notice. Because of our distance from other nearby sites rain is going to be difficult to detect on your WHSV weather app or any other radar site. Light rain will be impossible to detect.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s with fog. Still a bit cool. Remnant moisture from tropical storm Beta will mainly stay south. However there will be some lighter showers especially for the afternoon. Likely for the morning mainly dry, other than a few sprinkles. Then a few on and off light showers or drizzle for the afternoon and evening. If we end up with more steady showers that will hold temperatures down in the mid to upper 60s. If rain is light and spotty and limited, then highs will be around 70 and in our northern locations in the low to mid 70s.

A few scattered showers and drizzle for the evening, staying in the 60s. Fog overnight with patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight with low visibility.

Scattered showers are possible at any point in the day. Activity should be on the lighter side. (WHSV)

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s with fog. Clouds early with a light shower or drizzle. Clouds stick around for most of the afternoon so it will end up mild, just slow to warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and very comfortable for the evening with temperatures in the 60s.

Overnight, lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with fog.

SUNDAY: Morning temperatures rising into the 60s, a mild start. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and pleasant. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A warm day. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the day, a few showers arrive later in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Partly cloudy and cool overnight, lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY: Our next cold front looks to approach the area Tuesday so temperatures will still be warm, in the 70s. Likely some showers, possibly a few storms late day into the evening. Still mild Wednesday but much cooler for the end of the week with highs returning to the 60s. Stay tuned for changes.

