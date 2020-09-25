“Friendly City Fortune” raffle ends October 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This is the fourth year of the mega-raffle for the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

The non-profit raises funds for different efforts each year. Some of the funds raised from previous years have been used to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the prizes this year include a $30,000 check, a Toyota Tacoma and a 75-inch television.

Andrea Dono, the executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, said the raffle is important this year more than ever.

“It feels like our job is more important now than ever because there are so many businesses that are really struggling and in order to get through the time of COVID, they need to make extra investments,” Dono said.

The final “early bird drawing” will be Monday, September 28 for anyone who purchases a ticket by Sunday at midnight. All other winners will be announced October 10 through a livestream.

For more information on the raffle, visit the Friendly City Fortune website.

Tickets are available online as well as Steven Toyota and both Pendleton Community Bank locations in Harrisonburg.

