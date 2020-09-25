Gov. and First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, on Wednesday evening, the two were notified that a member of the governor’s office residence staff, who works closely within the couple’s living quarters, had developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19.

Northam and the First Lady received PCR nasal swab tests Thursday afternoon and tested positive.

Gov. Northam is not experiencing symptoms, while the First Lady is experiencing mild symptoms.

The governor and First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and evaluate their symptoms, according to the press release. Gov. Northam will fulfill his duties from the Executive Mansion.

Both are working with the Virginia Department of Health and the Richmond Health Department to trace their close contacts.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, COVID-19 is very real and very contagious,” said Northam in the press release. “The safety and health of our staff and close contacts is of utmost importance to Pam and me, and we are working closely with the Department of Health to ensure that everyone is well taken care of. We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us—and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians—is to take this seriously.”

