Jill Biden visits early voting site in Richmond

FILE - In this Mar. 3, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, and his wife Jill attend a primary election night rally in Los Angeles. The Democratic Party’s attempt to adapt its typical convention rituals to a pandemic-induced virtual affair will be put through its paces Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Henry Graff, NBC12
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With 40 days until the election, Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Virginia.

The former second lady met with Democratic campaign volunteers Thursday afternoon, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who is running for re-election, joined her

The event, by the Richmond Voter Registrar’s new office location on West Laburnum Avenue, was part of a coordinated effort with Biden voters showing their support through a car parade. She visited Virginia to talk about early voting in the commonwealth.

“This, I know that it sounds trite, but this is the most important election of anyone’s lifetime and the election really is taking place right now,” said Dr. Biden.

But she is also taking on President Donald Trump’s comments about a peaceful transition of power if it comes to it.

“Well, we’re just hoping it’s a peaceful transition,” said Dr. Biden. “I know that Joe Biden will insist that it is a peaceful transition.”

Earlier, Biden made a pair of stop in the Hampton Roads area for a listening session with African American educators, and then met with military families. She also made a final stop in Henrico county. There she spoke at a round table with working moms.

When asked why stop in Virginia, Dr. Biden said they aren’t taking any vote for granted. While the commonwealth has become a reliably blue state, the campaign isn’t taking any chances.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

