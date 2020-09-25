Local professor reflects on “Climate Clock” in New York City

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There is a “Climate Clock” on display in New York City that creators say shows the time left to reverse damage due to climate change before it’s too late. Right now, it’s set at a little over seven years.

Dr. Wayne Teel is a professor at James Madison University and teaches environmental science. He said he is glad the “Climate Clock” is bringing awareness to the issue and is happy to see the younger generations leading the efforts.

“I recognize that the change happens only if you’re able to change your mindset, change your paradigm, and the young people are beginning to change it," Teel said.

Teel said it’s going to take everyone working together to make change. He said communities that have the resources to change need to help communities that can’t and said it will be longer than seven years to fix the damage done, but the first step is conversation.

“We have to act as fast as possible to get slow change started,” Teel said.

Dr. Teel said actions can begin today to help the planet by reducing your carbon footprint and using a bicycle, making sure your house doesn’t leak energy into the atmosphere and planting trees in the community. But he adds, institutional players will need to get involved in helping reduce emissions as well.

