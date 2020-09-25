Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to burglary at Harrisonburg city maintenance shop

Yates was charged with burglary and larceny in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — 51-year-old Randolph Yates Jr., who was accused of breaking into a Harrisonburg city maintenance shop back in April, was back in court Friday afternoon.

A search warrant in the case shows that investigators found Yates stole construction and maintenance tools worth more than $500 from a city shed. All items Yates stole have been recovered.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of burglary and one charge of grand larceny. Yates was sentenced to seven years with five years suspended and two years to be served in a correctional facility.

Following his time served, he will be released on a two-year supervised probation.

It was also revealed in the court this burglary violated his probation in Cumberland County. Those proceedings will be handled separately.

Yates was released to the custody of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

