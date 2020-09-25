Police investigating stolen trailers in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At least three trailers have been stolen in Harrisonburg recently.

According to the Harrisonburg Police Department, the thefts happened earlier this month.

The agency said a white dual axle 10′X6′ Car Mate enclosed trailer with Virginia license plate 438959TL was taken from Pleasant Hill Drive on Sept. 7. The following day, Sept. 8, a black 5′X10′ carry-on utility trailer with Virginia tags 909172TL was also taken from Pleasant Hill Drive. On Sept. 18, a white enclosed Homesteader trailer with Suzuki decals on the sides and Virginia license plate 484575TR was stolen from Highland Avenue.

HPD is asking the public for information related to multiple trailer thefts. A white enclosed Homesteader trailer with... Posted by Harrisonburg Police Department on Friday, September 25, 2020

Harrisonburg Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anybody with information about the trailer thefts should call police at 540-437-2640. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” to CRIMES (274637).

