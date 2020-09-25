Advertisement

President Trump to hold re-election rally in Virginia Friday

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Fayetteville Regional Airport, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Fayetteville, N.C.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - President Donald Trump is making a push for the 13 electoral votes in Virginia by holding a rally in Newport News in front of thousands of his supporters on Friday night.

About 4,000 or so people are expected to hear from Trump at 9 p.m. from the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport along Bland Boulevard, despite a push from public health officials to block the rally.

Currently, under phase 3 of Virginia’s reopening plan, the maximum number of people at a large gathering is 250.

Health officials seek to block Trump rally in Virginia ]

The city of Newport News has experienced close to 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 100 hospitalizations and about 40 deaths. The health Director also says "considerable evidence from similar events held by this organization show face-covering requirements are not being enforced at these events.

Doors open at 6 o’clock with the president scheduled to take the stage at 9 o’clock.

For information on general admission, click here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UVA researchers say at least 60% of population needs to receive COVID-19 vaccine for it to work

Updated: moments ago
|
By CJ Paschall, NBC29
UVA researchers say that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be approved by the FDA before the end of the year, but how many people actually get the shot is the next great hurdle in defeating the virus.

Local

AAA gives reasons why gas prices may vary across the Valley

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Gas prices can vary from town to town, or even between gas stations that may be down the street from each other. AAA said there could be a lot of factors as to why.

State

Jill Biden visits early voting site in Richmond

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Henry Graff, NBC12
With 40 days until the election, Dr. Jill Biden made several stops in Virginia.

News

Timeout with TJ: Epsiode 13 - Kyle Kokkenon

Updated: 1 hours ago
Timeout with TJ: Epsiode 13 - Kyle Kokkenon

Latest News

State

COVID-19 outbreaks in schools to be listed online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Governor Jim Justice made the announcement during a press conference.

Local

Shenandoah Automotive looks forward to 4th annual Free Oil Change Day for breast cancer survivors and fighters

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
October is breast cancer awareness month, and this year's event will take place from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.

Local

VDOT announces overnight closures on I-81N in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that I-81 northbound motorists should expect overnight closures in the area of the exit 257 (Mauzy/Broadway/Timberville) in Rockingham County.

Local

VSP arrest wanted Dillwyn man after pursuit in Albemarle Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
A Dillwyn man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he hit a couple of vehicles along Route 250, crashed, and fled on foot from the scene.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 941 on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Friday, September 25, Virginia has had 144,433 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

State

Gov. and First Lady Northam test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam have tested positive for COVID-19.