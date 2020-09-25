President Trump to hold re-election rally in Virginia Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - President Donald Trump is making a push for the 13 electoral votes in Virginia by holding a rally in Newport News in front of thousands of his supporters on Friday night.
About 4,000 or so people are expected to hear from Trump at 9 p.m. from the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport along Bland Boulevard, despite a push from public health officials to block the rally.
Currently, under phase 3 of Virginia’s reopening plan, the maximum number of people at a large gathering is 250.
[ Health officials seek to block Trump rally in Virginia ]
The city of Newport News has experienced close to 3,000 COVID-19 cases, 100 hospitalizations and about 40 deaths. The health Director also says "considerable evidence from similar events held by this organization show face-covering requirements are not being enforced at these events.
Doors open at 6 o’clock with the president scheduled to take the stage at 9 o’clock.
For information on general admission, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.