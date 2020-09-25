RCPS recieves more than a dozen reports of positive COVID-19 cases

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Just a little after two weeks since students have returned back to class, Rockingham County Public Schools has had more than a dozen positive COVID-19 cases reported to the division.

Two of those cases were reported at Massanutten Technical Center on Tuesday.

Dr. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said those cases have been reported between students and staff. He said this does not mean those who tested positive contracted the virus inside a school building.

“The vast majority of our cases have been cases where it’s simply that someone came into the building and then tested positive but had no close contacts with others,” Scheikl said.

Scheikl said since little information about a positive case is able to be given out, a public announcement like other divisions have made since reopening will likely not happen.

Instead, if someone is at risk of exposure, a student or employee, will be notified individually and families at the school will also be given a letter notifying a positive case has been reported.

“Those that may have been exposed have been notified individually and so you’re receiving this letter because we want you to know there was a positive test and if you did not get that phone call individually then you were not exposed,” Scheikl said.

He said rather then keep a running list of COVID-19 cases for the division he hopes this form of notification will cut down on “What If?” questions for parents.

“We feel that it’s more prudent to inform those affected and make sure everyone is informed appropriately and let that speak for itself,” Scheikl said.

Rockingham County School Board will meet on Monday and on the meeting’s agenda is an update on the division’s return to school plan.

Letter sent out to parents at MTC (whsv)

Letter sent out to families at MTC (whsv)

