Richmond Christmas parade will be televised only this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Christmas parade that typically draws 100,000 people to the Virginia city of Richmond will be a televised-only event this year.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Thursday that the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will be broadcast on Saturday, Dec. 5. The parade will be rebroadcast on Christmas Day.

Organizers said they based their decision on the uncertainty about the coronavirus pandemic and the safety of paradegoers.

The event typically draws about 100,000 onlookers to Broad Street. And about 250,000 people watch the parade on TV.

The event will be filmed at an undisclosed location and filmed over several days in advance to meet social-distancing requirements.

