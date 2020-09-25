Salvation Army in the Shenandoah Valley supports community through COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army in the Shenandoah Valley has been able to support the community in various ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Staunton Salvation Army has partnered with school districts, live streamed services and for the first time, the corps hosted a virtual event called, Harmony of Hope, to thank those who have supported their efforts.

“The event is just a way we have been able to show what we’ve been doing over the last year, but also how we have been able to help so many lives through COVID-19, here in Staunton,” said Lt. Kelsey Meredith.

The event streamed online Friday and is able to watched by clicking here.

“The community has come out in all different ways to help support the mission of the Salvation Army, as well as different organizations to make sure those who were less fortunate in our community, were able to get through the time,” said Lt. Johnathan Meredith.

At the Harrisonburg Salvation Army, Captain Harold and Eunice Gitau said they have assisted the community in a number of ways including through rent and utility assistance.

“The people that are coming as first-timers, they still are needing. The need does not segregate. If you are laid off, if you have been furloughed, life continues. We are privileged to be in a position to assist them as the need comes,” Capt. Eunice Gitau said.

The sounds of Red Kettle bell will be ringing later this year. The Salvation Army is collecting Red Kettle Donations in person and online this year at redkettlenow.com.

