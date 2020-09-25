Advertisement

Shenandoah Automotive looks forward to 4th annual Free Oil Change Day for breast cancer survivors and fighters

October is breast cancer awareness month, and this year’s event will take place from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
Shenandoah Automotive Free Oil Change Day for breast cancer survivor and fighters.
Shenandoah Automotive Free Oil Change Day for breast cancer survivor and fighters.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah Automotive Service Center is getting ready for its 4th annual Free Oil Change Day for breast cancer survivors and fighters.

Owner Steven Faught says he was inspired to give back when a friend of his was diagnosed with breast cancer, so he started the day-long event offering the free services, that otherwise might get forgotten while battling cancer.

“It just seemed like one of those maintenance things that always needed to get done but always seemed to get pushed to the bottom of the list as they’re having to go to doctor appointments and treatments and that kind of thing, so it’s just something we can take off of their plate for them,” Faught said.

This year, along with the car services and raffles that benefit the local American Cancer Society, Faught says Sentara RMH Medical Center will be bringing a mobile mammography van, offering exams for anyone who pre-registers. Registration can be done through Sentara by calling (540) 689-6000.

And Faught says everyone at Shenandoah Automotive is looking forward to the event.

“Everybody here enjoys it. Most of the technicians will even volunteer to work through their lunch or even come in early,” Faught said. “It just feels good to be able to give back.”

Faught says appointments are required, and he asks that everyone wears masks and follows social distancing guidelines.

