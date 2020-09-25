Staunton Council to allow virtual meetings through the holidays

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton leaders voted to allow virtual meetings through the holidays, and citizens thank them.

City Council currently has five members who meet in-person with two attending virtually. Other city boards and commissions meet either virtually or in-person.

During a work session Thursday night, City Council discussed the merits of allowing city bodies to meet virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, and during the public meeting, they extended the ordinance that allows that through January 15, 2021.

The public thanked them while also recognizing City Council for working together, and displaying decorum following a contentious meeting earlier this month.

“These past few months, I’ve never seen an election so bitter as the election of our council members. This has been to me just horrifying,” Staunton resident Sarah Crenshaw stated during the council meeting. “I think the people of Staunton spoke during the election and they voted for what they wanted. I think that is what we need to accept and go forward and move forward.”

Residents criticized Staunton leaders Thursday night on a variety of topics, including backing out of a purchase agreement with the American Shakespeare Center, last-minute agenda changes without involving the city manager, and the claim of silencing fellow council members.

